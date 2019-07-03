How much damage can driving through flood waters cause?

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Protecting homes from rising flood waters is still a major focus in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois but residents who are continuing to driver through water on Route 146 are also worried about their damage to their vehicles.
More than eight inches of water is now covering the road between the village and Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, and it has been closed to low-profile vehicles.
Coralee Kissiar has lived in East Cape for twelve years and says she has never seen the water get this high and fears it could potentially cost her thousands to fix her vehicle.
“It’s scary to drive in it," Kissiar said. "You feel the waves pushing on you. It puts a lot of pressure on all of us and especially me being pregnant.”
Like many people in East Cape Kissiar is still driving through flood waters on Illinois Route 146 to get to work, buy groceries and visit the doctor.
She is now driving the family truck because she has seen small cars get stuck in the high water.
“That could’ve been this little car,” Kissiar said. “It just sits too low and it would just suck up the water and ruin it. We don’t have the money to be putting into it at all.”
John Sneed manages Plaza Tire Service and says flood waters can warp and bend expensive parts like your vehicles brakes, suspension, electronic components and the engine.
“The main thing is if you have to drive through there just be sure you get it checked afterwards so you are not causing yourself a long term problem if you can keep from it,” Sneed said.
He suggests doing your own preventative maintenance by first checking the air filters and all of your fluids, including the engine oil, transmission fluid and the brake fluid.
If those areas are holding water Sneed says to replace it right away.
“Water and oil do not mix. It turns it into a milky mess and it doesn’t lubricate bearings and other moving parts and it’s causing damage the whole time it’s running like that,” Sneed said. “It may not be a significant problem but it maybe something that is effecting gas mileage, effecting the way the motor is running things like that, something you may not notice a lot but is going to cause long term damage.”
For now Kissair plans to stay in town and continue carpooling to avoid an expensive fix.
“It’s mind blowing and it’s something I would never want to go through,” she said.
The best advice is to avoid flooded roads all together by using designated detours.
If you can not, Sneed suggests driving slow and keeping both hands on the steering wheel so you stay in control of the vehicle and prevent the water from getting into more parts.
