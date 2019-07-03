Gov. Prizker urges USDA to declare agriculture disaster declaration

“For months, our state has been battling historic flooding, causing untold damage to homes, businesses, and farms across Illinois,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “For our farmers, this has meant delaying, reducing, or even eliminating planting, hurting a core state industry and impacting working families across Illinois. While the state will continue to do everything we can to help, a Secretarial Disaster Declaration will provide much needed aid to impacted farmers in Illinois and I am hopeful the USDA will make this declaration.”