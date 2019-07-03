Gov. Prizker urges USDA to declare agriculture disaster declaration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker wrote a letter urging the U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to declare a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Illinois farmers.
The USDA’s Farm Services Agency recently convened a State Emergency Board meeting that recommended all 102 Illinois counties be declared an agriculture disaster.
According to the governor’s office, a large winter snow melt followed by excessive rain during the normal planting season has caused rivers to rise to historic levels.
“For months, our state has been battling historic flooding, causing untold damage to homes, businesses, and farms across Illinois,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “For our farmers, this has meant delaying, reducing, or even eliminating planting, hurting a core state industry and impacting working families across Illinois. While the state will continue to do everything we can to help, a Secretarial Disaster Declaration will provide much needed aid to impacted farmers in Illinois and I am hopeful the USDA will make this declaration.”
The request from the SEB must be reviewed by USDA staff before the ratification by Secretary Perdue.
According to the governor’s office, the declaration will provide access to federal resources for farmers and agri-businesses.
