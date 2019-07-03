Former Murray State University Cheerleader arraigned on rape charges

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A former cheerleader with Murray State University is facing rape charges.
According to WKMS news, Dannis Seay, 25, of Murray, Ky. was arraigned in Calloway County Circuit Court on Tuesday, July 2.
According to the court docket, the charge is First-degree Rape because the victim was “incapable of consent/physically helpless.”
First-Degree Rape is a class B felony and could carry up to 20 years in prison.
Seay entered a not guilty plea and is out of jail on bond.
Seay was a Marry State University cheerleader from 2015 to 2019.
