First Alert: More heat, more humidity and chances of rain

(KFVS) - Today’s forecast is hot and humid. Rain chances are back during the afternoon/early evening.
Lisa Michaels says storms that pop-up will have the primary impacts of very heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Otherwise, today will be partly sunny with high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon.
Any rain activity will die out during the evening hours with low temperatures in the low 70s.
Your fourth of July forecast is looking to be another oppressive feeling day with high dew points and temps in the low 90s.
Scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon, but it looks like we may see them all disappear by the time fireworks start.
