Father arrested after 2 year old suffers rib, leg fracture

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A two year old child is recovering at a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after receiving rib and leg fractures.
Authorities believe the child was injured on Monday, June 24 in Union City, Tenn.
According to Union City Police, an investigation into the child’s injuries led them to the father of the child.
James Guy II, 22 of Union City, has been charged with aggravated child abuse.
Guy was arraigned on Tuesday, July 2.
He is being held on $100,000 bond in the Obion County Jail.
Guy’s next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9 in General Sessions Court.
