Diver dies while working on Olmsted Lock and Dam project

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A diver died while working on the Olmsted Lock and Dam project on Saturday, June 29.
According to spokesperson with Moran Environmental Recovery, LLC, a commercial diver with Global Diving and Salvage died while working on the Olmsted Lock and Dam project.
Terrence Linston reportedly had a incident while he was under water and did not survive.
He had been employed with Globan since 2017 and had been working on the Olmsted project for two years.
Global is contracted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the following statement on Wednesday, July 3:
According to the Moran Environmental Recovery spokesperson, they are cooperating with authorities and the investigation is ongoing.
In August 2018, a ribbon cutting was held for the Olmsted Lock and Dam project.
The project, which replaced 1920’s-era infrastructure, hoped to make an easier navigation of commerce on the Ohio River. The Olmsted Lock and Dam is one of the busiest stretches of Illinois’ inland water system for commercial navigation.
