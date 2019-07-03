Diver dies while working on Olmsted Lock and Dam project

Diver at Olmsted Locks dies
By Amber Ruch | July 3, 2019 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 4:29 PM

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A diver died while working on the Olmsted Lock and Dam project on Saturday, June 29.

According to spokesperson with Moran Environmental Recovery, LLC, a commercial diver with Global Diving and Salvage died while working on the Olmsted Lock and Dam project.

Terrence Linston reportedly had a incident while he was under water and did not survive.

He had been employed with Globan since 2017 and had been working on the Olmsted project for two years.

Global is contracted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the following statement on Wednesday, July 3:

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the family members during this difficult time. We are closely coordinating with all parties as the cause of the incident is still under investigation.”
Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

According to the Moran Environmental Recovery spokesperson, they are cooperating with authorities and the investigation is ongoing.

In May 2019, a massive crane specifically built to assemble, move and lift sections of the dam was demolished.

In August 2018, a ribbon cutting was held for the Olmsted Lock and Dam project.

The project, which replaced 1920’s-era infrastructure, hoped to make an easier navigation of commerce on the Ohio River. The Olmsted Lock and Dam is one of the busiest stretches of Illinois’ inland water system for commercial navigation.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.