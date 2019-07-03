City of Greenville makes progress after clerk faced with federal charges

GREENVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A follow up review for the City of Greenville has been released by the Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
A previous audit revealed more than $160,000 missing funds from the city.
The former city clerk, Pam Birmingham, faces felony charges of stolen property and forgery.
In the most recent review, Galloway said the city has taken steps to increase oversight of finances.
As a result of the findings from the previous audit, the mayor and a board member now independently review check registers and bank statements and checks are signed by two board members.
Galloway said the board has reduced the number of bank accounts from 18 to seven in order to simplify record keeping and better track city funds.
The audit report identified around $44,000 in overpayments on checks issued to the former city clerk and cash withdrawals made for the payment of wages that were inconsistent with timesheets and past city records and practices.
Galloway say the city is working to improve personnel policies and payroll processes.
Read the complete audit here.
