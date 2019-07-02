What you need to know July 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 2.
The Heartland will be doing its best to keep cool this week.
Isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast again today.
The weather team will be keeping an eye on increasing chances of rain and storms as we head into the rest of the week.
Temperatures will hold in the low 90s with humid conditions every day.
- Crews responded to a collapsed building on Walnut Street in Murphysboro, Ill. on Monday.
- The Dexter Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a shooting on Nace Lane on Monday.
- Medical marijuana dispensaries are one step closer to being regulated in Cape Girardeau city limits.
The Blue Bell company is attempting to track down a woman who licked the top of an ice cream container at a grocery store.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.