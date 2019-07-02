Updates to Cape County Park South continue

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Updates to the lake and tree removal continues at Cape County Park South on Tuesday, July 2.
According to Park Superintendent Bryan Sander, valves in the lake are still turned off and any water in the pond is from rainfall. In about two weeks, they’ll start working on sidewalks around the park, depending on the weather.
He said they cut down all the trees leading to the parking lot by the lake because most were damaged in a strong wind storm on June 21.
Sander said the trees, which are Bradford pear trees, tended to get damaged every time a storm passed through, so now seemed to be a good time to cut them down. He said they were planning to re-do that area anyway.
They hope to plant more trees in the future, and are looking at more colorful options.
The goal was to have the entire project complete, and a new lake stocked with fish, by the summer of 2020.
The $120,000 project was partially funded by a grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation.
