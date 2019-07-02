Total solar eclipse in South America today

(KFVS) - A total solar eclipse will move across South American on Tuesday, July 2.
According to NASA, the eclipse will only be visible to people in the path of totality, which stretches across parts of Chile and Argentina.
NASA will livestream three views:
- Live views from telescopes in Vicuna, Chile - 2-5 p.m. (no audio)
- One-hour program with live commentary in English - 3-4 p.m.
- One-hour program with live commentary in Spanish - 3-4 p.m.
A solar eclipse occurs when the moon casts a shadow on the Earth, fully or partially blocking the sun’s light in some areas.
According to NASA, the total eclipse, when the sun is completely blocked by the moon, will last up to four minutes and three seconds, depending on your location.
In August 2017, North American saw a total solar eclipse and the path of totality crossed into the Heartland.
In the Heartland, we’ll see another total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
The path of totality will go the reverse direction of the path in 2017, from southwest to northeast, making the totality in Cape Girardeau.
