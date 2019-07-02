Summer heat continues, isolated storms possible

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. It is another hot and humid day across the area with temperatures approaching 90 degrees across much of the Heartland. We are not seeing as many pop-up storms as yesterday however, we do expect a few of these to develop over the next few hours. This evening will be warm and muggy with isolated storms possible early. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.