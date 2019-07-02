Store collects donations for Southern Ill. flood victims

MCCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - A store is collecting donations for flood victims in McClure, Illinois.
The Southern Hair Roots Company is collecting an assortment of cleaning and monetary donations to help those dealing with flooding in Southern Illinois.
Owner Lesley Stoffel said they have collected non-perishable foods, water, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, gloves, trash bags, Gatorade and monetary donations.
If you want to donate, the Southern Hair Roots Company is located at 335 S. Main Street in Anna, Ill.
Call 618-833-4181 for questions and for hours of operations.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.