Stella’s Serenity Garden open in Pinckneyville, Ill.

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new serenity garden has opened in Pinckneyville, Illinois in honor of Stella Baker, wife of long-time ophthalmologist Dr. Allen Baker.
On July 1, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new garden and the Bakers’ daughter Debbie Baker-Arett was in attendance on behalf of her family.
Dr. Baker had returned to Pinckneyville in spring of 2017 and toured the new hospital facility. Being a former board of directors member of the hospital, Baker said he was please with the new facility.
It was mentioned to Dr. Baker that a flower garden was in the works for patients, families and employees. Dr. Baker offered to fund the project and have it me made in memory of his late wife, Stella, who passed away in 2012.
Stella Baker helped organize the Perry County Fair queen contest for many years, served with the PTA, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and the Delta Theta Tau philanthropic sorority. After her children were grown, she worked at Dr. Baker’s optometric office.
Dr. Baker was founding member of the Rend Lake College Board of Trustees and served there for many years, after which the Bakers endowed a fund that provides a four-year full-tuition scholarship for two graduates of Pinckneyville High School each year. The administration building at the college bears his name in recognition of his long service there.
The garden was designed by Creatives Scapes of Du Quoin, Ill. and is home to a water feature, boulder garden, many butterfly bushes, teak seating options, cedar pergola and of course, Stella Day Lilly’s.
