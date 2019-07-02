Snakes, frogs, kangaroos spark curiosity for kids at library in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not often your kids get to check out animals at the library.
The Riverside Regional Library in Jackson, Missouri allowed kids to do just that.
The Lazy L Safari showed up with some friendly creatures for the kids to interact with and learn about.
Kids saw snakes, lizards, frogs and even kangaroos.
Alynda Smithey said the library puts on these events to help inspire a sense of curiosity about the world.
“The kids love it. They love to explore different things that they’ve never explored before," Smithey said. "Whether that be animals, science, math, we just have different options that we are coming up with all the time.”
If you’re interested in taking anyone to one of the branches to see these animals, check the Riverside Regional Library calendar for dates and times.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.