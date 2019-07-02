Route 146 near East Cape closed to compact cars

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Il. (KFVS) - People who live in East Cape Girardeau fear losing all access to their homes as water rises over Route 146.
For anyone who does not drive high-profile vehicles, that’s a reality as of July 1, 2019.
“It’s scary,” said Ashley Sturm who’s been watching the water rise and worrying this would come. “For me, it’s just been a scary situation ever since my car started to not be able to get across.”
Illinois Department of Transportation Engineer Keith Miley said there’s eight inches of water covering the road as of July 2, so low-profile vehicles cannot drive through the area for safety reasons.
“So I’m very thankful that now at least I can walk through the water to get to work and groceries,” said Sturm.
Her friend towed her car through the flooded road, and she parked it closer to the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, along with several other neighbors’ vehicles.
“We’re very thankful that we’re allowed to park over there.,” she said.
Now her house in East Cape’s on one side of the flooded stretch of Route 146 and her car’s on the other.
“Thank God I have friends and family. My sister come and helped me out with grocery shopping and everything yesterday," said Sturm.
She said neighbors who drive trucks also help people get back and forth.
“We’re staying good as a community. Everybody checks on everybody,” she said.
Especially now that the only way left to get in and out of town’s in jeopardy.
“Your life don’t stop. You just gotta keep going. Keep pushing," said Sturm.
