Mississippi River below major flood stage in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The Mississippi River has been at or above major flood stage for weeks.
By Kyle Hinton | July 2, 2019 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 2:46 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River has been at major flood stage in most of the Heartland for weeks.

There does seem to be some relief in sight. According to the National Weather Service, as of July 2 in Cape Girardeau, the river level was at 41.9 feet, dropping below major flood stage.

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau dropped below major flood stage for the first time in weeks. (Source: National Weather Service)
Flooding along the Mississippi has led to several road closure and lengthy detours between Missouri and Illinois.

Several communities are still dealing with seep water from the levee system and will be able to allow it to drain once the river drops further.

Currently, the Mississippi River has been at or above flood stage for 112 days.

