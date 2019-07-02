Mississippi River below major flood stage in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River has been at major flood stage in most of the Heartland for weeks.
There does seem to be some relief in sight. According to the National Weather Service, as of July 2 in Cape Girardeau, the river level was at 41.9 feet, dropping below major flood stage.
Flooding along the Mississippi has led to several road closure and lengthy detours between Missouri and Illinois.
Several communities are still dealing with seep water from the levee system and will be able to allow it to drain once the river drops further.
Currently, the Mississippi River has been at or above flood stage for 112 days.
