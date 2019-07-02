Man wanted after shooting in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a shooting on Nace Lane on Monday, July 1.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call at 4:24 p.m. and when they arrived they learned quickly that no one was injured in the shooting.
During an investigation, they learned that Javarro Reed, 26, had attempted to shooting a family member of the home. Several people were in the area at the time of the shooting.
Reed had already left the scene and law enforcement is looking for him. He is described as six-foot tall, 200 pounds and has dreadlocks. He was also dressed in a white t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes at the time. Reed is believed to have a handgun.
Deputies don’t believe the public is in danger and the investigation continues.
