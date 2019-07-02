Man facing charges, accused of abducting his girlfriend and her 3-year-old daughter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges for allegedly abducting his girlfriend and her three-year-old daughter.
Quinton L. Jennings, 30, is being held in the Franklin County Jail on charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping.
His bond was set at $1 million.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 30 they were notified of a possible abduction in Franklin County.
Deputies say a 26-year-old woman reported that she and her three-year-old daughter were abducted from their Evansville, Ind. home by her boyfriend, Quinton Jennings.
The woman was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital where she is recovering from her injuries. They said her daughter was not harmed.
The investigation is ongoing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Sesser Police Department, Warrick County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.