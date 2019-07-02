Kennett man ejected from vehicle, killed in crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Dunklin County, Missouri on Monday, July 1.
According to officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash happened at 5:30 p.m. east of Senath.
Orbon C. Duke, 65 of Kennett, Mo., was headed east on Route P.
Officials said Duke ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several mailboxes.
As he attempted to correct the vehicle, Duke drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility police and overturned.
Officials said he was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell around 8:20 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.