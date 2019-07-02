Ill. increases fines for conservation violations

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Conservation violation fines have increased in the state of Illinois as of July 1.
According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, fines that can be paid through the mail have gone up from $120 to $195.
Civil penalties have increased as well.
Conservation police listed the following fines:
- Bald eagle - $1,000
- Whitetail deer - $1,000
- Wild turkey - $500
- Fur bearing mammals - $50
- Game birds (except wild turkey)
- Migratory game birds (except trumpeter swans) $50
- Owls, hawks, falcons, kites, harriers, and ospreys, and other birds of prey - $250
- Trumpeter swans - $1,000
According to conservation police a person who possesses whitetail antlered deer, in whole or in part, captured or killed in violation of this Act, will be ordered to pay $1,000 per whitetail antlered deer and an additional $500 per antler point, for each whitetail antlered deer with at least 8 but not more than 10 antler points.
If an antlered whitetail deer with 11 or more antler points, violators must pay $1,000 per antlered deer plus $750 per antler point.
Police provided the following list of those calculated fines for:
Deer without antlers up to 7 Point $1000
- 8 pt. $5000
- 9 pt. $5500
- 10 pt. $6000
- 11 pt. $9250
- 12 pt. $10000
- 13 pt. $10750
- 14 pt. $11500 etc. (Add $750 per antler point)
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.