IDOT reopening lanes where possible for Fourth of July travel

(KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that some lanes closed for construction will reopen where possible for the Independence Day holiday.
IDOT is suspending non-emergency roadwork from 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. After that, construction will resume.
The following lane closures in southern Illinois will remain in place during the holiday weekend:
Alexander County
- Illinois 3 from McClure to Gale; closed because of flooding.
- Illinois 146 from Illinois 3 to East Cape Girardeau; closed because of flooding.
- Illinois 57 at milepost 1; lane reductions continue. o Southbound I-57 on-ramp closed; detour posted.
Franklin County
- Illinois 149 3 miles west of West Frankfort; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Jefferson County
- Illinois 37 8 miles south of Illinois 148; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Illinois 37 6.3. miles north of Illinois 154; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- County Highway 42 over Interstate 57 in Ina; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Johnson County
- Tunnel Hill Road over Interstate 24; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Massac County
- Interstate 24 from milepost 24 to milepost 26; lane reductions continue.
Pulaski County
- Ramp from Interstate 57 to Shawnee College Road; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Saline County
- Illinois 34 through Galatia; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Union County
- Interstate 57 at milepost 24; lane reductions and crossovers continue.
- Illinois 127 just south of Alto Pass; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
White County
- Interstate 64 over the Wabash River; lane reductions continue.
Williamson County
- Cambria Road just south of Illinois 149; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Other lane closures in Illinois that will remain in place over the holiday weekend include:
City of Chicago
- Monroe Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed.
- Van Buren Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed.
- Westbound Bryn Mawr Avenue between Harlem and Oriole avenues; lane reductions continue.
- The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:
- Inbound Kennedy Expressway from Madison Street
- Inbound Kennedy to Monroe Street
- Inbound Kennedy to inbound Congress Parkway
- Outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to Taylor Street and Roosevelt Road
- Inbound Dan Ryan to inbound Congress Parkway
- Inbound Dan Ryan to Madison Street o Inbound Eisenhower to Taylor Street
- Inbound Congress Parkway to Canal Street
- Outbound Congress Parkway from Canal Street o Outbound Congress Parkway to outbound Dan Ryan
- Outbound Eisenhower to Morgan Street
- Inbound Eisenhower; lane reductions continue.
Cook County
- Wolf Road at Golf Road in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.
- Illinois 68 (Dundee Road) between Illinois 43 (Waukegan Road) and Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook; closed, detour posted.
- Joliet Road over railroads in McCook; lane reductions continue.
- U.S. 12/45 (Mannheim Road) in Stone Park; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 83 at Illinois 171 in Lemont; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 171 over Salt Creek in Lyons; lane reductions continue.
- Cicero Avenue between 157th and 161st streets in Oak Forest; lane reductions continue.
- Southbound Torrence Avenue over the Little Calumet River in Calumet City/Lansing; lane reductions continue.
- Cicero Avenue between 167th Street and 173rd Street in Oak Forest and Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue.
- Kean Avenue from 95th Street to 107th Street in Palos Hills; closed, detour posted.
- Sidewalks on Harlem Avenue between 171st and U.S. 30 in Tinley Park and Frankfort; closed.
- Dixie Highway between 174th Street and Cheker Sqaure in East Hazel Crest; closed, detour posted.
Du Page County
- Emroy Avenue over Interstate 290 in Elmhurst; closed, detour posted.
- Garys Mill Road over West Branch DuPage River; closed, detour posted.
Lake County
- Greenwood Road between Chestnut Street and Illinois 43 in Deerfield; closed, detour posted.
- U.S. 12 from Grand Avenue to State Park Road in Fox Lake; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 120 from U.S. 41 to O’Plaine Road in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 120 from Knight Avenue to U.S. 41 in Park City; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 132 at U.S. 41 and northbound U.S. 41 ramp to Illinois 132 in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 132 from Munn Road to Deerpath Drive in Lindenhurst; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 22 east of Illinois 59 in North Barrington; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Kane County
- Illinois 25 between Cherokee Road and Boulder Drive in Carpentersville; lane reductions continue.
- Plato Road at Illinois 47 in Elgin; closed, detour posted.
- Chicago Street from Illinois 25 to Villa Court in Elgin; lane reductions continue.
- Silver Glen road over Otter Creek in South Elgin; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
McHenry County
- Main Street between Washington Street and Illinois 62 in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.
- Union Road from Kunde Road to Garden Valley Road in Seneca Township; closed, detour posted.
- O’Brien Road from Manley Road to Johnson Road in Hebron Township; closed, detour posted.
- U.S. 20 east of Harmony Road in Harmony; closed.
Will County
- Goodenow Road over Plum Creek in Beecher; closed, detour posted.
- U.S. 52 at River Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.
- 167th Street at Gougar Road in Lockport; lane reductions continue.
- Moen Avenue from Mound Road to Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.
- Sioux Drive/Dove Drive from Sunset Drive to U.S. 6 in Channahon; lane reductions continue.
- Weber Road from 135th Street to Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.
- U.S. 30 from Collins Street to Henderson Avenue in Joliet; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 102 from Old Chicago Road to Manteno Road in Wesley; closed; detour posted.
- Interstate 55 from River Road to Arsenal Road; lane reductions continue.
- U.S. 52 1.3 miles west of U.S. 45; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Carroll County
- U.S. 52/Illinois 64 3.5 miles east of Illinois 78; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Illinois 40 1.5 miles east of Illinois 78; closed, detour posted.
Henry County
- Interstate 80 over Mineral Creek west of Geneseo; lane reductions continue.
- U.S. 6 at Interstate 80 interchange near Colona; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Lee County
- Interstate 39 at Chicago Road interchange 4.7 miles south of U.S. 30; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 38 from State Street to Elm Street in Franklin Grove; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Ogle County
- Southbound Interstate 39 at Creston Road overpass; lane reductions continue.
Rock Island County
- Westbound Interstate 74 from Avenue of the Cities to the Mississippi River in Moline; closed, detour posted.
- U.S. 67 from Illinois 38 to Interstate 88; lane reductions continue.
- Interstate 74 at 1700th Avenue 3 miles south of Interstate 80; lane reductions continue.
Winnebago County
- U.S. 20 at Illinois 2 interchange in Rockford; northwest quadrant ramps closed.
Bureau County
- Eastbound Interstate 80 under I-180; lane reductions continue.
Grundy County
- Interstate 55 south of Dwight; lane reductions continue.
Kankakee County
- St. George Road over Interstate 57 near Bourbonnais; closed.
- Illinois 17 east of Kankakee; lane reductions continue.
La Salle County
- Northbound Interstate 39 north of Lostant; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 170 at Ransom; closed, detour posted.
- U.S. 52 east of Troy Grove; closed, detour posted.
Livingston County
- Interstate 55 around Pontiac; lane reductions continue.
Henderson County
- U.S. 34 at Gulfport interchange; lane reductions continue.
Henry County
- Illinois 78 south of Kewanee; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals in Henry County.
Knox County
- Illinois 167 just east of Victoria; closed, detour posted.
Marshall County
- Illinois 18 just east of Henry; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Mercer County
- Illinois 17 just east of New Boston; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Peoria County
- Interstate 474 between Airport Road and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 29 (Adams Street) between Abington Street and Sloan Street in Peoria; lane reductions continue.
Tazewell County
- U.S 24 at the Illinois 116 interchange in East Peoria; lane reductions and shifts continue.
- Westbound Illinois 116 ramp to eastbound U.S. 24; closed, detour posted.
- Illinois 40 from Interstate 74 and the Illinois River in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.
- Washington Street and Camp Street under Illinois 40 in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.
- Interstate 474 between the Cole Street overpass west of I-74 and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 29 in Creve Coeur; lane reductions continue.
- Eastbound Interstate 74 near I-74; lane reductions continue.
Warren County
- U.S. 34 from 11th Avenue to 87th Street in Monmouth; lane reductions continue.
Woodford County
- U.S. 24 in Eureka; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Interstate 39 at El Paso; lane reductions continue.
- Interstate 74 from west of Carlock to Deer Creek in Tazewell County; lane reductions continue.
Champaign County
- Interstate 74 between St. Joseph and Fithian; lane reductions continue.
- Prospect Avenue over Interstate 74; lane reductions continue.
McLean County
- Old U.S. 51 5 miles north of Heyworth; closed.
Vermilion County
- Illinois 1 2 miles south of Rossville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Pike County
- Interstate 72 west of the Barry interchange; lane reductions continue.
Sangamon County
- Interstate 72 over Business 55 in Springfield; lane reductions continue.
- Second Street over Interstate 72 in Springfield; closed.
Coles County
- Illinois 16 from Ashmore to the Edgar County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Old Illinois 316 northwest of Loxa; closed, detour posted.
Cumberland County
- Montrose Blacktop 1.5 miles south of Illinois 121; closed, detour posted.
Effingham County
- Interstate 70 between Effingham and Altamont; lane reductions and shifts continue.
Lawrence County
- Illinois 1 5.7 miles north of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- U.S. 50 from north of Lawrenceville to 2.5 miles east; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Moultrie County
- Illinois 121 2.5 miles east of Sullivan; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Wayne County
- Eastbound Interstate 64 at the U.S. 45 interchange; lane reductions continue.
Calhoun County
- Brussels Ferry; closed because of flooding.
- Illinois 16/100 from Jersey County to the Pike County line; closed because of flooding.
- Illinois 96 from County Highway 2 to the Pike County line; closed because of flooding.
- Illinois 96 from Illinois 100 to Jefferson Avenue in Kampsville; closed because of flooding.
Clinton County
- Illinois 161 over Crooked Creek west of Centralia; closed, detour posted.
- Illinois 127 over the middle Flat Branch Creek; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Greene County
- Eldred Road from Illinois 108 to Illinois 16/100; closed because of flooding.
Jersey County
- U.S. 67 from Alton to Illinois 16; closed because of flooding.
- Illinois 16/100 between Eldred and Hardin; closed because of flooding.
- Illinois 3 from Grafton Hills Road to Illinois 100 in Grafton; closed because of flooding.
Madison County
- Illinois 157 just south of Hamel; closed.
Randolph County
- Water Street in Chester; closed because of flooding.
- Illinois 16/100 between Eldred and Hardin; closed because of flooding.
- Kaskaskia Street in Chester; closed because of flooding.
- Illinois 3 from Mary’s River to the Jackson County line; closed because of flooding.
St. Clair County
- Martin Luther King Bridge; closed.
- Illinois 13 2.5 miles south of Freeburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Bond Avenue from 37th Street to 41st Street in Alorton; closed, detour posted.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.