IDOT reopening lanes where possible for Fourth of July travel

IDOT reopening lanes where possible for Fourth of July travel
Some lane closures in southern Illinois will remain in place over the holiday weekend. (Source: WAFB)
By Amber Ruch | July 2, 2019 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 2:29 PM

(KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that some lanes closed for construction will reopen where possible for the Independence Day holiday.

IDOT is suspending non-emergency roadwork from 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. After that, construction will resume.

The following lane closures in southern Illinois will remain in place during the holiday weekend:

District 9

Alexander County

  • Illinois 3 from McClure to Gale; closed because of flooding.
  • Illinois 146 from Illinois 3 to East Cape Girardeau; closed because of flooding.
  • Illinois 57 at milepost 1; lane reductions continue. o Southbound I-57 on-ramp closed; detour posted.

Franklin County

  • Illinois 149 3 miles west of West Frankfort; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jefferson County

  • Illinois 37 8 miles south of Illinois 148; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • Illinois 37 6.3. miles north of Illinois 154; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • County Highway 42 over Interstate 57 in Ina; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Johnson County

  • Tunnel Hill Road over Interstate 24; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Massac County

  • Interstate 24 from milepost 24 to milepost 26; lane reductions continue.

Pulaski County

  • Ramp from Interstate 57 to Shawnee College Road; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Saline County

  • Illinois 34 through Galatia; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Union County

  • Interstate 57 at milepost 24; lane reductions and crossovers continue.
  • Illinois 127 just south of Alto Pass; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

White County

  • Interstate 64 over the Wabash River; lane reductions continue.

Williamson County

  • Cambria Road just south of Illinois 149; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Other lane closures in Illinois that will remain in place over the holiday weekend include:

District 1

City of Chicago

  • Monroe Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed.
  • Van Buren Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed.
  • Westbound Bryn Mawr Avenue between Harlem and Oriole avenues; lane reductions continue.
  • The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:
  • Inbound Kennedy Expressway from Madison Street
  • Inbound Kennedy to Monroe Street
  • Inbound Kennedy to inbound Congress Parkway
  • Outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to Taylor Street and Roosevelt Road
  • Inbound Dan Ryan to inbound Congress Parkway
  • Inbound Dan Ryan to Madison Street o Inbound Eisenhower to Taylor Street
  • Inbound Congress Parkway to Canal Street
  • Outbound Congress Parkway from Canal Street o Outbound Congress Parkway to outbound Dan Ryan
  • Outbound Eisenhower to Morgan Street
  • Inbound Eisenhower; lane reductions continue.

Cook County

  • Wolf Road at Golf Road in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.
  • Illinois 68 (Dundee Road) between Illinois 43 (Waukegan Road) and Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook; closed, detour posted.
  • Joliet Road over railroads in McCook; lane reductions continue.
  • U.S. 12/45 (Mannheim Road) in Stone Park; lane reductions continue.
  • Illinois 83 at Illinois 171 in Lemont; lane reductions continue.
  • Illinois 171 over Salt Creek in Lyons; lane reductions continue.
  • Cicero Avenue between 157th and 161st streets in Oak Forest; lane reductions continue.
  • Southbound Torrence Avenue over the Little Calumet River in Calumet City/Lansing; lane reductions continue.
  • Cicero Avenue between 167th Street and 173rd Street in Oak Forest and Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue.
  • Kean Avenue from 95th Street to 107th Street in Palos Hills; closed, detour posted.
  • Sidewalks on Harlem Avenue between 171st and U.S. 30 in Tinley Park and Frankfort; closed.
  • Dixie Highway between 174th Street and Cheker Sqaure in East Hazel Crest; closed, detour posted.

Du Page County

  • Emroy Avenue over Interstate 290 in Elmhurst; closed, detour posted.
  • Garys Mill Road over West Branch DuPage River; closed, detour posted.

Lake County

  • Greenwood Road between Chestnut Street and Illinois 43 in Deerfield; closed, detour posted.
  • U.S. 12 from Grand Avenue to State Park Road in Fox Lake; lane reductions continue.
  • Illinois 120 from U.S. 41 to O’Plaine Road in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.
  • Illinois 120 from Knight Avenue to U.S. 41 in Park City; lane reductions continue.
  • Illinois 132 at U.S. 41 and northbound U.S. 41 ramp to Illinois 132 in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.
  • Illinois 132 from Munn Road to Deerpath Drive in Lindenhurst; lane reductions continue.
  • Illinois 22 east of Illinois 59 in North Barrington; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Kane County

  • Illinois 25 between Cherokee Road and Boulder Drive in Carpentersville; lane reductions continue.
  • Plato Road at Illinois 47 in Elgin; closed, detour posted.
  • Chicago Street from Illinois 25 to Villa Court in Elgin; lane reductions continue.
  • Silver Glen road over Otter Creek in South Elgin; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

McHenry County

  • Main Street between Washington Street and Illinois 62 in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.
  • Union Road from Kunde Road to Garden Valley Road in Seneca Township; closed, detour posted.
  • O’Brien Road from Manley Road to Johnson Road in Hebron Township; closed, detour posted.
  • U.S. 20 east of Harmony Road in Harmony; closed.

Will County

  • Goodenow Road over Plum Creek in Beecher; closed, detour posted.
  • U.S. 52 at River Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.
  • 167th Street at Gougar Road in Lockport; lane reductions continue.
  • Moen Avenue from Mound Road to Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.
  • Sioux Drive/Dove Drive from Sunset Drive to U.S. 6 in Channahon; lane reductions continue.
  • Weber Road from 135th Street to Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.
  • U.S. 30 from Collins Street to Henderson Avenue in Joliet; lane reductions continue.
  • Illinois 102 from Old Chicago Road to Manteno Road in Wesley; closed; detour posted.
  • Interstate 55 from River Road to Arsenal Road; lane reductions continue.
  • U.S. 52 1.3 miles west of U.S. 45; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 2

Carroll County

  • U.S. 52/Illinois 64 3.5 miles east of Illinois 78; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • Illinois 40 1.5 miles east of Illinois 78; closed, detour posted.

Henry County

  • Interstate 80 over Mineral Creek west of Geneseo; lane reductions continue.
  • U.S. 6 at Interstate 80 interchange near Colona; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Lee County

  • Interstate 39 at Chicago Road interchange 4.7 miles south of U.S. 30; lane reductions continue.
  • Illinois 38 from State Street to Elm Street in Franklin Grove; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Ogle County

  • Southbound Interstate 39 at Creston Road overpass; lane reductions continue.

Rock Island County

  • Westbound Interstate 74 from Avenue of the Cities to the Mississippi River in Moline; closed, detour posted.
  • U.S. 67 from Illinois 38 to Interstate 88; lane reductions continue.
  • Interstate 74 at 1700th Avenue 3 miles south of Interstate 80; lane reductions continue.

Winnebago County

  • U.S. 20 at Illinois 2 interchange in Rockford; northwest quadrant ramps closed.

District 3

Bureau County

  • Eastbound Interstate 80 under I-180; lane reductions continue.

Grundy County

  • Interstate 55 south of Dwight; lane reductions continue.

Kankakee County

  • St. George Road over Interstate 57 near Bourbonnais; closed.
  • Illinois 17 east of Kankakee; lane reductions continue.

La Salle County

  • Northbound Interstate 39 north of Lostant; lane reductions continue.
  • Illinois 170 at Ransom; closed, detour posted.
  • U.S. 52 east of Troy Grove; closed, detour posted.

Livingston County

  • Interstate 55 around Pontiac; lane reductions continue.

District 4

Henderson County

  • U.S. 34 at Gulfport interchange; lane reductions continue.

Henry County

  • Illinois 78 south of Kewanee; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals in Henry County.

Knox County

  • Illinois 167 just east of Victoria; closed, detour posted.

Marshall County

  • Illinois 18 just east of Henry; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Mercer County

  • Illinois 17 just east of New Boston; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Peoria County

  • Interstate 474 between Airport Road and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.
  • Illinois 29 (Adams Street) between Abington Street and Sloan Street in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Tazewell County

  • U.S 24 at the Illinois 116 interchange in East Peoria; lane reductions and shifts continue.
  • Westbound Illinois 116 ramp to eastbound U.S. 24; closed, detour posted. 
  • Illinois 40 from Interstate 74 and the Illinois River in East Peoria; lane reductions continue. 
  • Washington Street and Camp Street under Illinois 40 in East Peoria; lane reductions continue. 
  • Interstate 474 between the Cole Street overpass west of I-74 and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue. 
  • Illinois 29 in Creve Coeur; lane reductions continue. 
  • Eastbound Interstate 74 near I-74; lane reductions continue.

Warren County

  • U.S. 34 from 11th Avenue to 87th Street in Monmouth; lane reductions continue.

Woodford County

  • U.S. 24 in Eureka; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • Interstate 39 at El Paso; lane reductions continue.
  • Interstate 74 from west of Carlock to Deer Creek in Tazewell County; lane reductions continue.

District 5

Champaign County

  • Interstate 74 between St. Joseph and Fithian; lane reductions continue.
  • Prospect Avenue over Interstate 74; lane reductions continue.

McLean County

  • Old U.S. 51 5 miles north of Heyworth; closed.

Vermilion County

  • Illinois 1 2 miles south of Rossville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 6

Pike County

  • Interstate 72 west of the Barry interchange; lane reductions continue.

Sangamon County

  • Interstate 72 over Business 55 in Springfield; lane reductions continue.
  • Second Street over Interstate 72 in Springfield; closed.

District 7

Coles County

  • Illinois 16 from Ashmore to the Edgar County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • Old Illinois 316 northwest of Loxa; closed, detour posted.

Cumberland County

  • Montrose Blacktop 1.5 miles south of Illinois 121; closed, detour posted.

Effingham County

  • Interstate 70 between Effingham and Altamont; lane reductions and shifts continue.

Lawrence County

  • Illinois 1 5.7 miles north of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • U.S. 50 from north of Lawrenceville to 2.5 miles east; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Moultrie County

  • Illinois 121 2.5 miles east of Sullivan; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Wayne County

  • Eastbound Interstate 64 at the U.S. 45 interchange; lane reductions continue.

District 8

Calhoun County

  • Brussels Ferry; closed because of flooding.
  • Illinois 16/100 from Jersey County to the Pike County line; closed because of flooding.
  • Illinois 96 from County Highway 2 to the Pike County line; closed because of flooding.
  • Illinois 96 from Illinois 100 to Jefferson Avenue in Kampsville; closed because of flooding.

Clinton County

  • Illinois 161 over Crooked Creek west of Centralia; closed, detour posted.
  • Illinois 127 over the middle Flat Branch Creek; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Greene County

  • Eldred Road from Illinois 108 to Illinois 16/100; closed because of flooding.

Jersey County

  • U.S. 67 from Alton to Illinois 16; closed because of flooding.
  • Illinois 16/100 between Eldred and Hardin; closed because of flooding.
  • Illinois 3 from Grafton Hills Road to Illinois 100 in Grafton; closed because of flooding.

Madison County

  • Illinois 157 just south of Hamel; closed.

Randolph County

  • Water Street in Chester; closed because of flooding.
  • Illinois 16/100 between Eldred and Hardin; closed because of flooding.
  • Kaskaskia Street in Chester; closed because of flooding.
  • Illinois 3 from Mary’s River to the Jackson County line; closed because of flooding.

St. Clair County

  • Martin Luther King Bridge; closed.
  • Illinois 13 2.5 miles south of Freeburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • Bond Avenue from 37th Street to 41st Street in Alorton; closed, detour posted.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.