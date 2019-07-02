Flooding impacting fireworks businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The ongoing flooding is putting a damper on fireworks sales in Missouri.
Local fireworks sellers said sales are down this year.
The owner of Patriots fireworks Chris Wheeler said Illinois drivers can’t take certain roads and bridges to get to them.
The people who drive from Illinois are normally their biggest customers. This year, their biggest concern is profit. Wheeler said in the past they see three times the number of customers per day.
“Usually in the first few days of the season, we typically see a lot of Illinois people. They are making trips for retail and medical needs and taking the opportunity to shop. We haven’t seen that this year so far,” he said.
He said after July 4 they will know how to adjust sales for next year.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.