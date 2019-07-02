First Alert: Mostly dry, humidity to stick around

(KFVS) - A humid and mostly dry morning is ahead.
Lisa Michaels says there is a small chance of some light rain in our northern counties.
Mostly sunny skies to start off the day then clouds will increase during the afternoon as more scattered rain and storms move in.
These could have gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning and torrential rain for a short time.
High temperatures today will be once again in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
We have a chance of scattered rain and storms every day, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.
