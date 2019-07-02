Dr. Kathleen Curphy named interim president at Shawnee Community College

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees has announced that Dr. Kathleen Curphy, the current Vice President of Academic Affairs, has been appointed as president of Shawnee Community College.
Dr. Curphy has over 25 years of experience as a two-year college administrator for both rural and urban multi-campus institutions. Dr. Curphy has served as Provost, ice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, and Vice President for Customize Training and Workforce Development.
According to Shawnee Community College, Curphy brings a realistic and results-oriented approach to leadership and is committed to the ideas of access and opportunity for all students.
Dr. Curphy earned her Ph.D. from Capella University, where she focused her dissertation on Competencies for Community College Leaders. Her Ed. S. Degree is from the University of Central Missouri with a specialty in technical education, and both her Bachelor’s in Education and Master’s in Student Personnel Services/Counseling were obtained from the University of Northern Iowa.
“I am excited about the opportunity to continue the forward momentum of Shawnee College," said Curphy. "We are an excellent institution providing a high level of academic experience for our students, and I am committed to their success.”
“I have enjoyed working with Dr. Curphy over the past several months and am confident in her ability to help the institution to work collaboratively for the good of our student population, and I am truly hopeful for the future of Shawnee,” said Vice President of Student Success, Dr. Countance Anderson.
