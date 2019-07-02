Couple arrested on drug charges after search in Carlisle County, Ky.

ARLINGTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman were arrested on drug-related charges in Carlisle County, Ky. on Monday, July 1.
According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, at 5 p.m. a search warrant was executed at an apartment in the Arlington Heights Apartment Complex. The warrant came as a result of several residents complaining of drug activity in to the area.
Philip and Amber Scott, who were living in the apartment, were not home at the time, but did arrive while deputies were still there.
They were charged with Third-Degree Possession of a Control Substance, Possession of a Legend Drug and Controlled Substance not in Proper Container, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
They were cited to court and released.
