Carbondale Tobacco Company speaks out about the Illinois $1 Cigarette Tax

Carbondale, IL. (KFVS) - With the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, Illinoisians will see a tax hike in areas like the gas tax, vehicle registration and also cigarettes. All a part of Illinois’s Governor J.B. Pritzker’s $45 billion dollar Infrastructure Plan.
The price of cigarettes are going up overnight and one Carbondale business owner said his prices changed immediately on Monday. Srini Gundala with American Tap Liquors said, “All the cigarettes will generally go about a dollar more, pretty much, a $1 or 80 cents more for each packet.”
The governors “Rebuild Illinois” Plan increased the per-pack cigarette tax by $1, which each customer will see at checkout.
“It’s a good trade off...good and bad both,” Gundala said. He’s not a big fan of raising taxes, but revenue is necessary. "Good thing is, it brings in more money for the state to do more bridges, more roads, more schools is good. But for the common middle-class people, it drains out the pocket with more money to cigarettes, liquor, gas.”
The new tax also includes e-cigarettes. In addition, on July 1 you have to be 21 years old to purchase cigarettes.
Gundala feels this new change will not impact his business because smokers will pay the $1 difference. He said, “Cigarette smokers are going to smoke anyway, they are not just going to stop today because we have a little bit of raise in the taxes.”
Gundala has one simple hope. “Use all this money for the good of the state.”
The cigarette tax will go towards construction projects at the public school, including SIU Carbondale.
