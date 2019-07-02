Cape Girardeau police investigating multiple reports of vandalism

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating multiple reports of vandalism.
According to police, starting around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, they received multiple reports of spray paint damage in the northwest part of town.
They say a garage was spray painted in the 3200 block of Lakewood, a dentist sign was spray painted and damaged in the 1200 block of North Cape Rock, a vehicle was spray painted in the 1200 block of Yorktown and more spray paint damage was reported in the 1900 block of Ritter.
Police say there were several more reports of minor vandalism.
