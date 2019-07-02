Burglary suspect arrested for meth, prescription drugs

Ashleigh Chessor, 22 of Paducah, was arrest June 29 on an outstanding McCracken County warrant. (Source: McCracken County Regional Jail)
By Marsha Heller | July 2, 2019

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky woman wanted on a burglary and drug warrant has been arrested.

Ashleigh Chessor, 22, was arrested at approximately 3:20 a.m. on June 29 in McCracken County on an outstanding warrant.

During her arrest, McCracken County deputies searched the personal belongings of Chessor.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a quantity of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs.

After her arrest, Chessor was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Chessor is charged with possession controlled substance third degree – drug unspecified, possession controlled substance first degree, third or grater offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.

The indictment warrant Chessor was wanted on is for burglary second degree, possession controlled substance first degree, second offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia-buy/possess and possession of marijuana.

