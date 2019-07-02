Burglary suspect arrested for meth, prescription drugs

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky woman wanted on a burglary and drug warrant has been arrested.
Ashleigh Chessor, 22, was arrested at approximately 3:20 a.m. on June 29 in McCracken County on an outstanding warrant.
During her arrest, McCracken County deputies searched the personal belongings of Chessor.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a quantity of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs.
After her arrest, Chessor was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Chessor is charged with possession controlled substance third degree – drug unspecified, possession controlled substance first degree, third or grater offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
The indictment warrant Chessor was wanted on is for burglary second degree, possession controlled substance first degree, second offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia-buy/possess and possession of marijuana.
