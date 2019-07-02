Another Calm Morning & Stormy Afternoon

Today will be almost identical to Monday’s forecast. A humid and mostly dry morning with a small chance of some light rain in our northern counties. Mostly sunny skies to start off the day then clouds will increase during the afternoon as more scattered rain & storms move in. These will be non-severe, but could have gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rain for a short time. High temperatures today will be once again in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.