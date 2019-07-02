Another Calm Morning & Stormy Afternoon

Chance of Rain & Storms Everyday

First Alert Weather: What to expect 7/2
By Lisa Michaels | July 2, 2019 at 4:42 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 4:59 AM

Today will be almost identical to Monday’s forecast. A humid and mostly dry morning with a small chance of some light rain in our northern counties. Mostly sunny skies to start off the day then clouds will increase during the afternoon as more scattered rain & storms move in. These will be non-severe, but could have gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rain for a short time. High temperatures today will be once again in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

We have a chance of scattered rain and storms every day, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.

-Lisa

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.