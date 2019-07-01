STL Airport begins construction of lactation suites

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction started on new lactation suites at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The three post-security suites will be in Concourses A, C and E, near gates A10, C9 and E33.
They will each be 80 sq. feet., and are expected to open by mid-August.
According to the Airport, the lactation suites will be ADA-compliant. Each space will have a sink, power outlets and a full-back club chair with a moveable arm table. Doors will have a locking feature with an occupied notification mechanism.
They say additional amenities will include a moveable ottoman and a bench for more seating or a place to store travel items.
The lactation suites will open more than a year before the September 2020 deadline set for medium and large airports to provide these facilities, as part of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018.
The design of the suites were created in partnership with Arcturis, a St. Louis design and architecture firm.
