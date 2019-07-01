Southeast Missouri State University adds historical flag to Special Collections and Archives

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the nation observes the Independence Day holiday, Southeast Missouri State University is celebrating the recent addition of “The 30 Star Flag” to its Special Collections and Archives.
This piece of history, which became the official flag of the United States on July 4, 1848, recently was donated to Southeast by Dr. George Ann Huck of Commerce, Missouri. The flag commemorates the addition of Wisconsin as the 30th state in the Union. Despite having voted against becoming a state four times, Wisconsins voted to approve statehood on May 29, 1848.
“The 30 Star Flag” was the official flag until 1851 when a new star was added when California was admitted to the Union.
The flag recently made its way to Southeast’s Special Collections and Archives in Kent Library thanks to a gift from Dr. Huck after it was discovered in an attic.
“Here in Special Collections & Archives, we are incredibly grateful to Dr. Huck for her willingness to donate such a historic flag,” Roxanne Dunn, Special Collections and Archives librarian said. “This incredible item has already been used in teaching demonstrations about preservation of rare materials, and we’ve shown it off to several tour groups already. It’s an incredible piece that really elevates our collections.”
When the flag arrived in Special Collections and Archives, it had been stored in a wooden frame. Since then, archivists at Southeast have taken preservation quality images of the flag to provide visitors and historians safe access to the flag without damaging its delicate fabric.
Dunn said the flag represents a stitch in time and that the University is grateful to be the repository of this extraordinary gift.
