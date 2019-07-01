Registration to begin on July 8 for parking permits at Southeast Missouri State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University student can begin registering for 2019-2020 parking permit July 8.
Registration can be done online or can be may by phone at (573) 651-2310. Students should only apply using one method.
The application process is based on both lottery and seniority. The application period for preferred permits will end at 4 p.m. on Aug. 2. The application period for perimeter, evening only and employee permits will remain open through the fall semester.
The preferred permit lottery will be conducted on Aug. 5 and student can determine their assignment by checking their billing summary after Aug. 6.
Commuter Preferred parking decals will be assigned into these allotments:
• 65 percent will be distributed to students with 90 or more hours.
• 30 percent will go to students with 60 to 89 hours.
• 5 percent will be distributed to students with 30 to 59 hours.
Resident preferred parking decals will be assigned into these allotments:
• 65 percent will be distributed to students with 90 or more hours.
• 30 percent will go to students with 60 to 89 hours.
• 4 percent will be distributed to students with 30 to 59 hours.
• 1 percent will be distributed to students with 29 or fewer hours.
Students residing in Towers, Greek, Myers, Vandiver and Merick residence halls who have completed 29 or fewer hours will be eligible to participate in the preferred parking lottery.
Students with more than 30 hours and reside in LaFerla Hall can apply for preferred parking at lots 4-18 and 4-19. However, students with fewer than 30 hours cannot apply for preferred permits.
Applying student not drawn in the lottery can be put on a waiting list, based on cumulative hours and will be given a perimeter decal to use until they become eligible for a preferred parking waiting list. When space becomes available students will be contacted by University email. Students who decline from the perimeter parking permit will no longer be eligible for a preferred permit for the 2019-2020 year.
Students may also purchase a carpool permit, which is not part of the lottery system and must be made in person at the Parking Services officer after Aug. 12. Each member of the carpool must be present.
Decals can be picked up at the Parking Services officer at 1401 N. Sprigg Street beginning Aug. 12. For one day only, during residence hall move-in Thursday, Aug. 15, resident students will pick up their permits from the Student Recreation Center adjacent to the Show Me Center.
Parking fees for the 2019-2020 year are:
• $190 for preferred decals.
• $140 for perimeter decals.
• $75 for evening-only decals, which are valid only after 2:30 p.m.
• $255 for carpool permits.
• $75 for Motorcycle or Scooter without the purchase of a motor vehicle permit.
• $25 for Motorcycle or Scooter with the purchase of a motor vehicle permit.
For up to date information on parking information and a full list of parking regulations, visit the parking services web page.
