Man sentenced back to prison for theft

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A West Frankfort, Illinois man was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for stealing a flatbed trailer.
Larry D. Duncan, 29, was sentenced in a Williamson County Courtroom Tuesday, June 25. He will be on mandatory supervised release for one year after serving his time in prison.
According to the Williamson County State’s Attorney Office, Duncan was hired in Marion, Ill. for a landscaping work in August 2017 and was granted permission to use the owner’s flatbed trailer.
Duncan reportedly never returned the trailer or finished the work he was hired to complete.
The trailer was not recovered.
A restitution hearing for the trailer is set for August 22.
In a statement Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti said Duncan was on mandatory supervised release at the time of the offense from a burglary conviction in Franklin County.
