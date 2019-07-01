Oran man in custody, suspect in homicide investigation in rural Advance, Mo.

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - A homicide investigation is underway in Stoddard County, Missouri.
According to Sheriff Carl Hefner, 32-year-old Melvin Anderson is a suspect in the investigation.
Anderson is currently in custody on charges of second-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping. His bond has not been set and he still remains in custody at this time.
According to Coroner Kenny Pope, the shooting victim was 27-year-old Tristen Davis.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning, July 1.
Coroner Kenny Pope said the preliminary results showed it was a homicide. He said Davis had been shot in the chest with a 12-gauge shotgun.
According to court documents, Stoddard County deputies received a 911 call on Sunday night, June 28 about a shooting on County Road 302. The caller reported a husband was beating his wife and her brother came to stop him. The husband then allegedly shot the brother and ran away.
The husband was identified as Melvin Anderson and the brother was identified as Tristen Davis.
According to court documents, Anderson’s wife told officers she tried to leave the home multiple times, but said Melvin Anderson held her from leaving by wrapping his hands around her and squeezing her until she fell to the floor.
Melvin Anderson allegedly locked her in the home. Court documents state she was able to call her mother and asked her mother to call her brother for help.
According to court documents, in an interview with detectives, Melvin Anderson admitted to holding his wife against her will, pushing her into a wall and holding his hand over her mouth.
He also allegedly admitted to being under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine at the time of the events.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.