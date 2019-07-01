Marion, Ill. man sentenced to prison for stealing drone, home theater system

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois man was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for stealing from a Walmart store.
According to the Williamson County State’s Attorney, 31-year-old Jeremy L. Taylor pleaded guilty to retail theft Wednesday, June 26.
Following his time served in prison, Taylor will have a one year mandatory supervised released.
Taylor was charged with stealing a drone and home theater system from the Marion Walmart in November 2016.
Marion Police investigated the case.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.