Marion, Ill. man sentenced to prison for stealing drone, home theater system
Jeremy L. Taylor, 31, of Marion, Ill. was sentenced to four years in prison.
By Marsha Heller | July 1, 2019 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 10:37 AM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois man was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for stealing from a Walmart store.

According to the Williamson County State’s Attorney, 31-year-old Jeremy L. Taylor pleaded guilty to retail theft Wednesday, June 26.

Following his time served in prison, Taylor will have a one year mandatory supervised released.

Taylor was charged with stealing a drone and home theater system from the Marion Walmart in November 2016.

Marion Police investigated the case.

