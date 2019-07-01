Man charged with assault, burglary after stabbing in Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in Pemiscot County, Missouri after officials said a stabbing took place on June 29.
Police said they were called to respond to a stabbing at Taven Apartments.
When officers arrived, they said they made contact with the victim who was sitting on the front porch.
The victim told officers the suspect was a 30-year-old white male.
He has been charged with assault first degree, burglary first degree, armed criminal action and property damage second degree.
The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center. His bond is set at $25,000.
Police said the victim was taken to a medical center in Memphis, Tennessee.
