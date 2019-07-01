In-home health care worker facing charges after Sikeston man’s death

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston man died and his in-home health care worker is facing charges.
Tyrone B. Scott, Jr., 24, of Sikeston, was charged with first-degree assault (or attempted serious physical injury or special victim) and first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
According to Sikeston DPS, on June 5, around 6:40 p.m., they responded to the 1500 block of E. Kathleen in reference to a death. The man was identified as 22-year-old Milan Thompson.
Officers say they were told an in-home health care worker took Thompson with him to run errands that day.
Investigators believe Thompson spent an unknown period of time in a hot vehicle. Later that night, they say Thompson became ill and later died at the hospital.
According to investigators, Thompson had the worker in his home because of his mental status.
According to the report, the health care worker believed Thompson got overheated and though he might be suffering from heat stroke.
Officers were told the worker did take Thompson with him to a doctor’s appointment out of state.
The Scott County coroner arranged for an autopsy on Thompson. Investigators say they are waiting for the results to be released.
According to Sikeston DPS, the health worker, Tyrone Scott, cooperated with detectives and gave a statement on what took place that day. Police said they were also in touch with authorities in Cairo, Ill.
Charges were filed on Monday, July 1 against Scott. Officers say the family of the victim notified them of Scott’s location. He was arrested at 12:45 p.m. on Monday is currently being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.
