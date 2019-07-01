I-69 southbound blocked by crash near Marshall, Graves County Line

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Officials in Kentucky are urging drivers to use caution in on Interstate 69.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Marshall County 911 Dispatch said the southbound lanes of I-69, formerly Purchase Parkway, are blocked near the Marshall-Graves County Line between Benton and Mayfield, Ky.
A crash at that location involves a semi and a pickup truck, officials said.
Officials with the West Marshall Fire Department said this is at the 36 mile marker.
As of 5:30 a.m. southbound I-69 traffic is being diverted off at the US 641 Spur Benton Exit 41 Interchange to detour via KY 58 westbound to the KY 131/Said Road Interchange at Mayfield.
Officials estimate the roadway to be blocked for four hours.
Northbound traffic at the crash site is reported flowing normally.
