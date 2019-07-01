Hot weather can be dangerous for pets

Know these safety tips for pets and heat (Source: Pixabay)
By Jasmine Adams | July 1, 2019 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 11:03 AM

(KFVS) - When the heat rises, pet owners might want to keep the animals inside.

According to officials with the Humane Society of Missouri pet owners should remember these tips:

  • “70 degrees and over don’t take Rover!” Temperatures inside vehicles can reach 100 degrees quickly and can cause injury or death to pets within minutes.
  • If staff members of the Humane Society of Missouri see a pet left in a car, they will take action to avoid tragedy.
  • Provide pets with a shady spot and a bowl of clean water.
  • Use a plastic, not metal, bowl and secure it to the ground so it does not tip over or get too hot
  • Signs of heat exhaustion include excessive panting, vomiting, lethargic behavior, etc. Apply cool water to the animal’s paws and stomach and head to a veterinarian if your animal is experiencing these symptoms.
  • If you see an animal alone in a car, report it. A pet showing signs of distress such as heavy panting, unresponsive behavior, seizure or collapse needs immediate attention. To report an animal in heat-related jeopardy, call your local police and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.
  • Ask your veterinarian to see what summer exercise is best for your pet.

For more information click here.

