Hot weather can be dangerous for pets

(KFVS) - When the heat rises, pet owners might want to keep the animals inside.
According to officials with the Humane Society of Missouri pet owners should remember these tips:
- “70 degrees and over don’t take Rover!” Temperatures inside vehicles can reach 100 degrees quickly and can cause injury or death to pets within minutes.
- If staff members of the Humane Society of Missouri see a pet left in a car, they will take action to avoid tragedy.
- Provide pets with a shady spot and a bowl of clean water.
- Use a plastic, not metal, bowl and secure it to the ground so it does not tip over or get too hot
- Signs of heat exhaustion include excessive panting, vomiting, lethargic behavior, etc. Apply cool water to the animal’s paws and stomach and head to a veterinarian if your animal is experiencing these symptoms.
- If you see an animal alone in a car, report it. A pet showing signs of distress such as heavy panting, unresponsive behavior, seizure or collapse needs immediate attention. To report an animal in heat-related jeopardy, call your local police and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.
- Ask your veterinarian to see what summer exercise is best for your pet.
