Everyday Hero: Euseke Rodgers

“I was one of those people who used to say hey bum – why don’t you just get a job? “ said VFW Post #3838 Vice Commander Matt Hampton. “I went to a meeting one time, and I was moved. I was embarrassed by my own opinions. When I heard Zeke start talking, I was like, ‘man, what can I do to help?’ Because I felt bad about the way I used to feel and not being sensitive to those people and those issues. It’s not that easy. It’s not as easy as just get a job and you’re fixed.”