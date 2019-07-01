Dry but Humid Morning

This morning humid conditions still around but we are dry. There is a complex moving south from central Illinois that could bring rain/storms in our northern counties during the morning hours. This will weaken and die out as it moves into the Heartland. Today will be mostly sunny, but during the afternoon isolated pop-up showers and storms will be the focus of the day. They should be below severe limits, but it is possible during these summer-like days to have a stronger storm with gusty winds and small hail. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. Heat index values will range in the mid to upper 90s.