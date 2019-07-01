Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter charges after death of her mother

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Grand Jury indicted a Williamson County, Ill. woman on involuntary manslaughter charges after neglect led to the death of her mother.
According to Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti, on July 1, between April 2018 and Jan. 2019, Clay was the caretaker of her mother, Dorothy Mize, 75, and Clay failed to properly care for her mother, leading to her death.
“This is the worst case of elder abuse we have ever seen," said Zanotti. “It is my position that a woman is now dead due to the abuse and neglect of her caretaker. I believe the evidence will show levels of terrible and horrendous abuse.”
According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, evidence showed that Mize died of contributing factors including sepsis to a leg that had to be amputated because of necrosis, ulcers and malnutrition.
Clay was arrested on Monday, July 1 and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
