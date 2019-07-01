3 in custody for theft of a truck in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people are facing charges following a truck theft investigation in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched Sunday morning, June 30 before 10 a.m. to a home on Route J about some people trying to steal a truck.
The victim reported she heard her husband’s truck start up in the driveway and saw three people inside the truck. After saying she was going to call 911, the suspects ran.
The reporting party reported the subjects appeared to be in their early to mid-twenties, one wearing a black in color tank top and shorts, and one with blond hair.
Deputies eventually found two suspects in a wooded area.
They told deputies that they came from St. Louis and were partying and camping in the area with a friend.
Deputies were then called to the Ozora Truck and Travel Center for male fitting the description of one of suspects in the attempted truck theft. He was taken into custody without incident.
Previously deputies responded to State Route J about a pickup truck on fire. It was learned that the truck was towing a stolen box trailer which was also involved in a pursuit from Sparta, Illinois earlier in the morning.
The burnt truck belonged to one of the suspects arrested for the attempted truck theft.
Three suspects, two males and one female, from the Washington County area were taken into custody for the truck theft and are being held pending application of warrant at the Ste. Genevieve County Detention Center.
