Caruthersville Police: Woman claims she was stabbed in face with unknown object

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One woman is recovering and another is in custody after police say a stabbing happened in Caruthersville, Missouri.
On June 29 officers were called out to a Tavern Apartments residence in reference to an assault.
When they arrived, officers said a female victim said she had been stabbed in the face with an unknown object.
Officers said she identified another woman as the suspect in the incident.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center.
Formal charges are pending.
