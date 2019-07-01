Cape Girardeau city council approves first reading of medical marijuana dispensary ordinance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are one step closer to being regulated in Cape Girardeau city limits.
The Cape Girardeau City Council met on Monday, July 1. They approved the first reading of an ordinance that requires medical marijuana dispensaries to be built 500 feet away from schools and other various locations.
Growing operations, however, cannot be within a 1,000 feet of schools in the city.
You won’t be able to buy medical marijuana until 2020, but Cape Girardeau leaders want rules lined out before sales can begin.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.