2 arrested after suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrest

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department said a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of two men on Monday, July 1.
Deputies said they saw the vehicle around 1:30 a.m. parked at Metropolis Ferry Landing.
Two people were found outside the vehicle. Deputies said Tristen Henson, 22, appeared to be under the influence of a substance.
Deputies later determined that Henson was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Henson was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The second subject, 28-year-old Troy Cowart, was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant. Deputies said the warrant was for failure to appear in McCracken District Court.
Both subjects were lodged at McCracken Regional Jail.
