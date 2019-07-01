Angels announce passing of pitcher Tyler Skaggs at 27

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFVS) - The Los Angeles Angels announced the passing of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
He was 27 years old.
The Angels tweeted he passed away on Monday, July 1 in Texas.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement on Monday:
The Rangers also released a statement:
“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss. The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”
The Texas Rangers announced its game on Monday night against the Angels was postponed to a date yet to be determined.
Skaggs just pitched five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, June 23 with three strikeouts and no runs. The Angels won that game 6-4.
