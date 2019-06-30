Westbound lanes of I-24 bridge closed after multi-vehicle crash

By Kyle Hinton | June 30, 2019 at 2:13 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 2:16 PM

McCracken County, Ky. (KFVS) - The westbound lanes of the I-24 Ohio River bridge connecting Illinois and Kentucky are closed after a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, June 30.

According to KYTC, two semi and several cars were involved in the crash just off the end of the bridge.

I-24 is closed at Exit 3 to divert traffic. Maintenance on the Brookport Bridge makes the Cairo-Wickliffe Bridge the closest way into Illinois and Missouri.

Unknown injuries at this time.

It is unknown when the bridge will reopen.

