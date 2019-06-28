Waikiki memorial service for reality TV star Beth Chapman set for this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A public memorial service for famed bounty hunter and reality TV star Beth Chapman is set for Saturday in Waikiki.
The gathering begins at 2 p.m. at the Fort DeRussy Beach with a Hawaiian 'oli and prayer.
Members of the Chapman family and friends will then participate in a paddle out.
Those attending the service are asked to bring loose flowers and no lei, as the strings are not good for the ocean.
Beth Chapman died Wednesday in Honolulu after a years-long battle with cancer. She was 51.
Millions of fans from around the globe are mourning the loss.
Duane “Dog” Chapman, Chapman’s husband — and the other half of the famed bounty hunting duo — is finalizing plans for a service in Colorado.
Hawaii News Now will live stream the memorial service on Facebook. Click here to like the page and get #LIVE alerts.
This story will be updated.
