Twenty people fall into the water after dock collapses at South Carolina restaurant

This is video of the rescue of the people who fell into Shem Creek after a dock collapsed at a restaurant in Mount Pleasant. The video was taken by Taylor Grooms who said the group had been getting ready to take a picture when they heard a loud crack. STORY >>> https://www.live5news.com/2019/06/30/police-twenty-people-fall-into-water-after-dock-collapses-mt-pleasant-restaurant/